Week 2 Thursday night high school football scores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – After more than a century in Richmond, the Robert E. Lee statue will soon be removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue.

While the fate of monument is still unknown, questions remain over how the vestige of the Confederacy will be viewed in the future and its legacy in Virginia. On Thursday, two candidates running for Virginia governor weighed in on the state's Supreme Court's rulings allowing for the removal of the statue.