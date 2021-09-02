Week 2 Thursday night high school football scores

Thursday scores:

Thomas Dale 26, LC Bird 7

Varina 34, Glen Allen 0

Atlee 48, Deep Run 0

Powhatan 21, Mechanicsville 20 (OT)

Matoaca 45, Clover Hill 0

Hanover 20, Monacan 7

