Week 2 Thursday night high school football scores 8Sports Blitz High School Sports Updates by: Natalie Kalibat Posted: Sep 2, 2021 / 09:56 PM EDT / Updated: Sep 2, 2021 / 10:07 PM EDT Close You have been added to 8News Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now 8News Breaking News Alerts Sign Up Thursday scores: Thomas Dale 26, LC Bird 7 Varina 34, Glen Allen 0 Atlee 48, Deep Run 0 Powhatan 21, Mechanicsville 20 (OT) Matoaca 45, Clover Hill 0 Hanover 20, Monacan 7 Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter Subscribe Now Daily News Sign Up