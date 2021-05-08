Where Richmond area players rank as the the state’s best high school football recruits for 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/STACKER) — With National Signing Day behind us and the 2021 college football season fast-approaching, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Virginia using 247Sports.

There are a number of players primed to make big impacts right away, including as starters as soon as they arrive. The highest-rated players run the gamut from offense to special teams. Without a doubt, several of the players listed here are sure to be household names by the holidays.

Nine players with ties to the Richmond area cracked the top half of the 50-player list. Highland Springs, Benedictine, Hopewell and Life Christian were all represented.

Four of the Richmond players fall in the top five:

#5: Aaron Willis (ILB), Life Christian Academy

Photo: 247 Sports

– College: Tennessee

– National ranking: #136 (4 stars, 0.9393 rating)

– Position ranking: #8 (ILB)

– Offers: not available

#4: Bryce Carter (DT), Life Christian Academy

Photo: 247 Sports

– College: Virginia

– National ranking: #120 (4 stars, 0.9443 rating)

– Position ranking: #11 (DT)

– Offers: Virginia, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Michigan State

#3: Kelvin Gilliam (WDE), Highland Springs

Photo: 247 Sports

– College: Oklahoma

– National ranking: #106 (4 stars, 0.9522 rating)

– Position ranking: #7 (WDE)

– Offers: Oklahoma, Air Force, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College

#2: TreVeyon Henderson (RB), Hopewell

Photo: 247 Sports

– College: Ohio State

– National ranking: #22 (5 stars, 0.9874 rating)

– Position ranking: #1 (RB)

– Offers: Ohio State, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College

Damond Harmon, CB, Highland Springs, is committed to Oklahoma University and is ranked eighth.

Other players in the top 25 include:

#18 Jaylen Jones, WR, Thomas Jefferson, who committed to Virginia Tech

#19 Jay Woolfolk, DUAL, Benedictine, who has committed to Virginia

#23 Jamareeh Jones, ATH, Highland Springs, who has committed to Boston College

