A-10 men’s basketball awards showcase Spiders and Rams

(WRIC) — The Atlantic 10 released their End-of-Year Awards for the men’s 2019-20 basketball season on Tuesday.

Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard was named defensive player of the year and first team all-conference.

Also representing the Spiders are Grant Golden and Blake Francis who were both named second team all-conference.

Following an impressive freshman campaign, VCU’s Bones Hyland was named to the all-rookie team.

Marcus Santos-Silva was another Rams player to earn A-10 honors as a member of the all-academic team.

