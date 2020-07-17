A-10 postpones fall sports season

(WRIC) — Atlantic 10 fall sports competitions and championships have been postponed, impacting the Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams.

The conference announced the move Friday morning becoming the latest to make this decision, joining others like the Ivy League and Patriot League who have made similar decisions.

Fall sports impacted are men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer. The A-10 plans to move these sports to the spring if possible.

Schedules for winter sports like basketball currently remain unchanged.

“While the decision to suspend our fall sports season is deeply disappointing, I fully support the action taken by the A-10 President’s Council and Athletics Directors,” said John P. Hardt, University of Richmond Vice President & Director of Athletics. “They properly prioritized the welfare of our communities above all else as it became clear that suspending; fall sports was necessary to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, our campus, and the community.”

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and support staff means much more to us than playing games,” said VCU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin. “Given some of the questions around safety of travel and the spread of COVID-19, particularly across state lines, we couldn’t wait too long to make decisions. I have zero concerns with our student-athletes returning for the fall semester to attend class and practice. I look forward to the slowing of this pandemic and returning to play soon.”

The Atlantic 10 also says that fall schedules for men’s and women’s tennis, men’s golf, women’s rowing and men’s and women’s swimming have also been postponed. Other sports like softball, women’s lacrosse and baseball who hold fall games out of their normal season are impacted as well.