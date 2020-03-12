A-10 spring sports season and championships canceled

(WRIC) — After canceling the Atlantic 10 Tournament earlier in the day, the conference has announced the cancellation of the spring sports season.

Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade

“This has been another difficult decision for the conference, but cancelling our spring sports seasons and championships is in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans. The health and safety of everyone is our top priority, and while we truly empathize with our student-athletes, we believe this is the best course of action. I’m thankful for the leadership of our Presidents’ Council, Athletic Directors, coaches and student-athletes during this difficult time in our history.”

Saint Joseph’s President Dr. Mark C. Reed, Chair of the A-10 Presidents’ Council

“The Presidents’ Council understands the impact of this decision as well as today’s decision to cancel the Atlantic 10 Basketball Championship. There’s no question our dedicated student-athletes, coaches and member institutions will be challenged as well as disappointed, however, COVID-19 has made it imperative to take every necessary precaution. It is of utmost importance that our action as a conference be made in partnership with our campus policies and the health and safety of all of our students, faculty and staff.”