ACC, A-10 join list of conferences to cancel basketball tournaments

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 12: A general view of the Barclay Center prior to the start of the 2020 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round on March 12, 2020 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. Tournament games will be played without fans amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — The ACC and Atlantic 10 are among the list of conferences to cancel their basketball tournaments Thursday.

“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.” Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference

Other conferences to cancel their tournaments: AAC, Big 12, Big Sky, Big Ten, Big West, Conference USA, MAC, Pac-12, SEC, Southland, Sun Belt, WAC.