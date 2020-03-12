ACC, A-10 join list of conferences to cancel basketball tournaments

(WRIC) — The ACC and Atlantic 10 are among the list of conferences to cancel their basketball tournaments Thursday.
“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference
Other conferences to cancel their tournaments: AAC, Big 12, Big Sky, Big Ten, Big West, Conference USA, MAC, Pac-12, SEC, Southland, Sun Belt, WAC.
“The A-10 has made a decision to discontinue play as a result of the Covid-19 virus. Given the rapid spread of the virus, this decision was supported by the Athletic Directors and Presidents’ Council. These are uncertain times for sure, and we feel tremendous empathy for the student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to finish competing. However, the welfare of the student-athletes and the public is of utmost importance.”Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade