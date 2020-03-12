1  of  2
Breaking News
Chesterfield County Public Schools closed to students Friday to prepare for potential coronavirus impacts City of Richmond recommends postponing or canceling large events
Closings & Delays
Chesterfield County Public Schools

ACC, A-10 join list of conferences to cancel basketball tournaments

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 12: A general view of the Barclay Center prior to the start of the 2020 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament – Second Round on March 12, 2020 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. Tournament games will be played without fans amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — The ACC and Atlantic 10 are among the list of conferences to cancel their basketball tournaments Thursday.

“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”

Statement from the Atlantic Coast Conference

Other conferences to cancel their tournaments: AAC, Big 12, Big Sky, Big Ten, Big West, Conference USA, MAC, Pac-12, SEC, Southland, Sun Belt, WAC.

“The A-10 has made a decision to discontinue play as a result of the Covid-19 virus. Given the rapid spread of the virus, this decision was supported by the Athletic Directors and Presidents’ Council. These are uncertain times for sure, and we feel tremendous empathy for the student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to finish competing. However, the welfare of the student-athletes and the public is of utmost importance.”

Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events