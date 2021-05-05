‘A totally different game’: Richmond Flying Squirrels VP/GM grateful for every day after surgery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Opening Day was extra special for one Richmond Flying Squirrels employee.

Team vice president and general manager Ben Rothrock had open-heart surgery in January 2020, then had to recover during a season without baseball.

“The whole last year was just a totally different game and it was the game of life and I had to do so many different things just to survive,” Rothrock reflected.

It gave him a new perspective on life.

“You want to just embrace every single day, and I do,” Rothrock said. “I embrace the challenge of preparing for a season, I embrace the ability to spend time with my wife and my kids and that’s something that I’ll never take for granted ever again.”

Now, he’s excited to see what is next.

“There’s so many challenges that we had to overcome and to be able to take a step into what now is the future and to realize where you’ve been and now where you’re going, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting and we’re ready,” Rothrock said.