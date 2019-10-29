Aaron Roussell prepares for first season as Richmond head coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When Aaron Roussell was named Richmond women’s basketball head coach the season seemed far away. But that’s no longer the case.

Roussell and the Spiders hit the court November 5 at UNC Greensboro to not only open up the 2019-20 season, but a new era.

“I think as a coach you enjoy the construction of a team, the teaching,” said Roussell. “Just getting to know 17 new faces.”

With a new coach arrives, along comes a new system and that can take some time to develop. Roussell believes this team will hit the ground running next week but it will also be a good test to see just how far they have to go.

“You always want to measure where you are,” added Roussell. “I think as uncomfortable as that can be as a new coach with new players, I really am excited to kind of get that assessment.”

Richmond begins the season with 3 road games before taking the court for their home opener November 16 vs. Florida Atlantic.

