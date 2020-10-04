7 UVA football players in isolation following COVID-19 testing, unavailable for competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – A total of seven Virginia Football student-athletes are currently unavailable for competition following COVID-19 testing this week. The seven student-athletes are currently in isolation or quarantine. In addition, one full-time coach tested positive and is in isolation.
All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health and UVA Student Health.
