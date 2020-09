ACC announces kickoff times for first 2 weeks of football season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – ACC football is possibly less than 10 days away and the conference has announced kickoff times and networks for the first two weeks.

North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Thursday, Sept. 10

UAB at Miami, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 12

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 19

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Syracuse at Pitt, Noon, ACCN

Boston College at Duke, Noon, RSN

USF at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

UCF at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

Miami at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC*

The Citadel at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

Wake Forest at N.C. State, 8 p.m., ACCN

*decision will be made after the games of Sept. 12

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Campbell at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACCN

Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Saturday, Oct. 10

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Saturday, Oct. 17

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Friday, Nov. 6

Miami at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 7

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Friday, Nov. 20