Armstrong throws for 4 TDs, Virginia beats Abilene Christian

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns and Virginia beat Abilene Christian 55-15. Armstrong completed just 16 passes, but the scoring throws covered 28 yards to Tony Poljan, 90 yards to Lavel Davis Jr., 56 yards to Keytaon Thompson and 52 yards to Ra’Shaun Henry as the Cavaliers made quick work of their Southland Conference foe.

The Wildcats (1-5), who have had two games canceled because their scheduled opponents had coronavirus-related issues, were a late addition to Virginia’s schedule when other nonconference options fell through, and they were clearly overmatched. The Cavaliers (4-4) won their third in a row.

LATEST HEADLINES: