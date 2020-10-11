Boston College beats Pittsburgh in OT on missed PAT

BOSTON (AP) – Phil Jurkovec threw three TD passes to Zay Flowers — the last a 25-yarder in overtime — and ran for a score and Boston College beat Pittsburgh 31-30.
The Panthers missed a point-after attempt to end the game.
Jurkovec, a sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, was 19 of 35 for 358 yards as the Eagles (3-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from a frustrating close loss to then-No. 12 UNC-Chapel Hill.
Flowers had six catches for 162 yards.
Kenny Pickett completed 25 of 48 for 266 yards for Pittsburgh (3-2, 2-2).
