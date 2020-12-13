Herbert and Hokies snap skid, beating Virginia 33-15

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Khalil Herbert ran for 162 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown, and Virginia Tech ended a four-game slide with a 33-15 victory against rival Virginia.

The 5-6 Hokies also got a big play from Tayvion Robinson, who turned a short pass from Braxton Burmeister into a 60-yard TD and four field goals from Brian Johnson to regain the Commonwealth Cup.

Virginia had its four-game win streak end. The Cavaliers drove 75 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead with their first possession, but managed just 71 yards the rest of the half and trailed 27-7 at halftime.

