Nine Hokies earn All-ACC accolades

A general view of Lane Stadium prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Clemson Tigers on September 30, 2017 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Nine Virginia Tech football student-athletes were recognized Tuesday as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2020 All-ACC Football Teams, which were compiled from a vote among a panel of the league’s 15 head coaches and select media members.

The group was headlined by T Christian Darrisaw (first-team) and S Divine Deablo, while RB Khalil Herbert and DT Jarrod Hewitt earned third-team honors. Five Hokies were listed as honorable mention: G Lecitus Smith, C Brock Hoffman, DE Amare Barno, K Brian Johnson and DB Chamarri Conner.

ALL-ACC FIRST TEAM

T Christian Darrisaw

Darrisaw started 10 of the Hokies’ contests at left tackle where he anchored the left side of Tech’s offensive line and was part of a blocking unit that helped propel the squad to six 250-yard rushing games. The Hokies registered 27 rushing TDs, the squad’s best total in a decade, and also paved the way for RB Khalil Herbert who posted six 100-yard rushing games in 2020. Darrisaw was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week following Tech’s 38-31 victory at Duke (10/5) and was included in PFF College’s All-America Team as a second-team selection.

S Divine Deablo

Deablo, a team captain, posted 55 total tackles in 2020 despite missing two contests early in the season. He had 2.0 TFL and defended eight passes during the season and also forced a fumble. Deablo, who tied for the ACC lead with four INTs on the season, was the only conference player to do so in nine or fewer games played. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native wore Coach Beamer’s 25 jersey in the final game of his college career, a victory over Virginia (12/12) to win back the Commonwealth Cup where he sealed the victory with an INT.

ALL-ACC SECOND TEAM

All-Purpose Khalil Herbert

Herbert amassed a staggering 1,791 all-purpose yards in 2020, a mark that led the nation and consisted of his 1,182 rushing yards, 179 receiving yards and 430 yards gained on kickoff returns. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native owned the best single-game output of any conference player with his school record 357-yard performance at Duke (10/10). Herbert’s 162.8 yards per game average also led all ACC players.

His total all-purpose output ranks fourth all-time at Virginia Tech since at least 1987 and is the most by any player to only participate in 11 contests or fewer.

ALL-ACC THIRD TEAM

RB Khalil Herbert

The first Tech player to gain 1,000 yards rushing since 2015, Herbert, nicknamed ‘Juice’ led the Hokies’ potent rushing attack with 1,182 yards on the ground on 154 attempts. His 7.68 yards per carry ranked second in the conference and sixth nationally. After going for 100 or more yards in each of his first four games for the Hokies, Hebert finished the season with six such efforts after totaling 162 yards and a TD against Virginia (12/12). He had a season-best 207 rushing yards at Duke (10/10) as part of his record- breaking day that saw him accumulate 357 all-purpose yards.

DT Jarrod Hewitt

A redshirt senior and captain of the defense, Hewitt registered 31 total tackles (13 solo) this season and ranked inside the top 10 in sacks in conference play with 5.5. He recorded a career-best 8.5 TFL and also had a QB hurry. Hewitt donned Coach Beamer’s 25 jersey for the Miami game (11/14) where he produced 2.5 sacks for 23 yards.

ALL-ACC HONORABLE MENTION

DE Amare Barno

A converted linebacker playing on the line for the first time, Barno recorded 43 total tackles on the season, including 28 solo stops. The Blythewood, South Carolina native led the ACC and all Power Five players with 16.0 TFL and tied with Tech DE Justus Reed for sixth in the league with 6.5 sacks.

DB Chamarri Conner

Tech’s leader in tackles in 2020, Conner started all 11 games and registered 81 total tackles (60 solo). He tallied 3.5 TFLs, two INTs, four breakups, four QB hurries and forced a fumble this season. Conner was recognized twice as ACC Defensive Back of the Week (10/19) and (11/2).

C Brock Hoffman

Hoffman started all 11 contests at center and helped the Hokies rush for 240.1 yards per game which ranked second in the conference. Tech scored 27 rushing TDs on the season and amassed better than 200 rush yards eight times, 250+ six times and 300 or more rushing yards on three occasions. Hoffman was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice (9/28) and (11/2).

K Brian Johnson

Johnson became the first Virginia Tech kicker to convert three FGs of 50+ yards in a single season in 2020 and overall hit 20 of his 26 FG tries. Inside of 49 yards, he only missed twice and made all 34 of his PATs. Johnson owns the Virginia Tech record with 131 consecutive PATs made, never missing one in his four seasons of action for Tech. The Washington, DC native also kicked off 12 times for an average of 61.1 yards with seven touchbacks.

G Lecitus Smith

Another member of the Hokies’ talented offensive line, Smith was a key ingredient in helping RB Khalil Herbert have such an outstanding season. He started all 11 contests for the Hokies at left guard. He was named to the PFF College National Team of the Week (10/11) after the Hokies racked up 260 yards and four rushing scores at then-No. 8 North Carolina.