Playbook week 2 – Canceled ACC games and ranked matchups

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If the first week of ACC play proved anything – it was that COVID-19 can cancel games at any time and Clemson is still a force to be reckoned with.

In the hours leading up to the start of the season on Sept. 12, this weekend’s Virginia at Virginia Tech game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Hokie football program.

The Wahoos and Hokies will now meet on Dec. 12.

On Thursday, North Carolina’s Sept. 19 game against Charlotte was canceled due to the disease affecting the 49ers.

In that same lane sits N.C. State.

The Wolfpack start their season on Saturday after COVID-19 forced the postponement of their Sept. 12 season opener against Virginia Tech.

That leaves the Hokies with two season opening games being postponed due to COVID-19.

No. 17 Miami faces off against No. 18 Louisville in this week’s sole AP Top 25 matchup in the ACC.

The Hurricanes and Cardinals are just two of the ACC’s seven teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Clemson sits at No. 1 while Notre Dame moved up from No. 10 last week to No. 7.

The Tigers 37-13 dismantling of Wake Forest left no doubt that Dabo Swinney still has a powerhouse at Clemson.

North Carolina jumped six spots in the AP rankings to No. 12 following their domination of Syracuse.

Virginia Tech – despite not playing a single snap this year – jumped from not being ranked to No. 20 and Pitt moved into the rankings at 25.

Sept. 19 ACC schedule