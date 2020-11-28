UVA-Florida State game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday that the game between UVA and Florida State has been postponed.

The ACC said the game was rescheduled because of positive COVID-19 which lead to quarantining and contact tracing with the Florida football team.

They have not announced when the game will be reschdueld.

