UVA-Florida State game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday that the game between UVA and Florida State has been postponed.

The ACC said the game was rescheduled because of positive COVID-19 which lead to quarantining and contact tracing with the Florida football team.

UVA-Florida State postponed due to COVID-19 issues with FSU program. https://t.co/uWQFbecKpM — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 28, 2020

They have not announced when the game will be reschdueld.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: