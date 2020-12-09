Virginia-Michigan State ACC/B1G Challenge Game Postponed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 18 Virginia’s ACC/B1G Challenge contest against No. 4 Michigan State on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at John Paul Jones Arena has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers’ program.  

The status of Virginia’s home contest vs. William & Mary on Sunday, Dec. 13 is to be determined.

