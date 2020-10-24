Wake Forest beats No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Walk-on freshman safety Nick Anderson had three interceptions, Christian Beal-Smith ran for 129 yards and Nick Sciba kicked three field goals to help Wake Forest beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16 on Saturday.
Anderson stopped two deep Hokies drives and the third ended their final possession. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman threw only 17 times, completing 12 for 110 yards. But he scrambled 9 yards for the game’s first score.
Hendon Hooker threw for 223 yards and ran for another 98 for the Hokies.
