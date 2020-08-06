ACC releases football schedule; Commonwealth Clash set for Sept. 19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Commonwealth Clash between Virginia and Virginia Tech will be a September showdown, not a Thanksgiving week treat this year.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its football schedule on Thursday, and the UVA-VT game will be held on Sept. 19 in Blacksburg.

It’ll be the second game of the regular season for both teams instead of the last one.

Virginia will open at home with VMI on Friday, Sept. 11, while Virginia Tech starts its regular season and ACC schedules the next day at home against NC State.

Virginia’s remaining schedule is at Clemson (Oct. 3), home against NC State (Oct. 10), at Wake Forest (Oct. 17), at Miami (Oct. 24), home against North Carolina (Oct. 31), home against Louisville (Nov. 7), home against Duke (Nov. 14), at Florida State (Nov. 28) and home against Boston College (Dec. 5).

Virginia Tech will head on the road for the first time on Oct. 3 (Duke) and Oct. 10 (North Carolina), then return home for Boston College on Oct. 17.

After road games against Wake Forest (Oct. 24) and Louisville (Oct. 31), the Hokies will play Liberty (Nov. 7) in an out-of-conference game at home.

The Hokies finish their regular season at Pitt (Nov. 21) and at home against Clemson (Dec. 5).

The ACC championship game in Charlotte will be Dec. 12 or 19.