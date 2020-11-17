ACC rescheduling football games after Miami players test positive for COVID-19

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is rescheduling games because of the effects of the novel coronavirus.

No. 12 Miami’s home game against Georgia Tech on Nov. 21 and its game at Wake Forest the following Saturday are being rescheduled. The announcement Monday follows positive tests and subsequent quarantining of players within the Miami team.

Georgia Tech-Miami will now be played Dec. 19 if the Hurricanes are not in the ACC championship game that day.

Miami’s game against the Demon Deacons will be played Dec. 5 instead of Nov. 28, and Western Carolina at UNC Chapel Hill, previously scheduled for Dec. 11, also will be played that Saturday.

The next Saturday, Dec. 12, will feature Louisville at Boston College, which was previously scheduled for Nov. 27, and UNC at Miami, which was moved from the previous week.