ACC to adopt 10-plus-1 model for football

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Atlantic Coast Conference will play 10 conference football games, plus one non-conference game, per school in 2020.

Updates regarding 2020 Fall Sports and Football have been announced.



Also, Notre Dame will join the league in football for the upcoming season and will be eligible for the league championship and the Orange Bowl; the Fighting Irish are already ACC members in all sports but football.

Competition will begin the week of Sept. 7-12 for all fall sports, assuming it is safe.

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford in a statement. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”

All non-conference football games must be played in the home state of the ACC school.

The conference will go from two divisions to one and the ACC Championship Game will be played between the two schools with the best record, either on Dec. 12 or 19 in Charlotte.

Other fall sports will start on Sept. 10 and will play a conference schedule that meets the NCAA minimum standards for postseason play: six for field hockey and soccer and 10 for volleyball. Any other games would be at the school’s discretion.

Fall competition for out-of-season sports like baseball and softball has also been canceled, though practice will be permitted.