After one-year hiatus, young John Marshall team focused on opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — John Marshall lost its 2020 season to COVID-19, creating opportunities for young players to step into major roles this fall.

“This year’s team is taller, maybe not as skilled because we haven’t had as much time with each other as two years ago, but I think we get in the right place,” Jaevon Trent said. “In the weight room, we are working every day, so I think we are going in the right direction.”

Senior Guy Barber will anchor the offensive line at center.

“We just focused on everything, just getting better as a team, Just working together,” Barber said. “We are just boys from northside.”

For head coach Willie Gillus, the here and now is the most important thing.

“Just to take it one game at a time. We have a young group of guys with not having a season last year and COVID,” Gillus said. “We pretty much transition from having 8th graders that would have been freshmen on the field during the missing season now being 10th graders, so I think that is one key important part, to take it one game at a time and just strive to be a better program.”