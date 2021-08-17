After season without football, Collegiate loaded for 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Collegiate didn’t have a football season last year due to the pandemic, but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm or diminished the talent on the Cougars’ roster.

“This is going to be probably one of the most electric offenses in the state of Virginia,” said quarterback Owen Fallon. “I’d say between Donovan [Williams] and our running back and receiving core, I think it’s going to be a crazy year for Collegiate and I think we will surprise a lot of teams.”

Coach Mark Palyo is proud of how his team handled the layoff.

“The attitude these boys have had having not had a season, they have maintained a very positive attitude supporting one another,” Palyo said. “And then the work ethic. There is a core group of seniors they have been leaders throughout, and they are champing at the bit to get back into pads and get football started.”

Collegiate’s opener is the school’s first-ever meeting with another program with a track record of success: Goochland.

“Certainly Goochland is very strong team to open up with, but we are going to be as prepared as possible,” Palyo said.

It’s a game that has special meaning for Williams, a running back who plays violin and composes music when he’s not on the field.

“I am extremely excited to get out there and see all of the work everybody has put in and be put to good use. Me personally, I am from Goochland, so I grew up playing in the Goochland youth athletic association and a lot of the kids I played peewee ball with will be playing against us so it will be a nice full circle moment,” Williams said.