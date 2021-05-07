Ahead of Mother’s Day race at Darlington, Denny Hamlin reflects on road to NASCAR, 23XI Racing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Denny Hamlin knows that it took a village to get him to where he is in NASCAR.

“I was very, very blessed to be in the situation I was,” the Chesterfield native said. “I had instrumental people throughout my childhood that believed in me and gave me an opportunity and kept me racing.”

That list, of course, starts with his parents, something that Hamlin reflected on ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Mother’s Day race at Darlington on Sunday.

As he launched 23XI Racing alongside Michael Jordan last year, Hamlin naturally kept his parents in the loop. “The most push-back probably came from my dad because he probably wrote most of those checks back in the day,” Denny Hamlin said. “He’s like, ‘Are you sure you can do this?’ and what-not.”

Mother Mary Lou didn’t have any doubts, though.

“He makes good decisions,” Mary Lou Hamlin said. “He studies things and it just amazed me that he had gotten this far. So proud of him.”