RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Not one, but two Virginia swimmers will represent Team USA in the 200 medley in the Tokyo Olympics.

Alex Walsh won a thriller over teammate Kate Douglass, touching the wall in 2:09.30 to beat Douglass by .02 seconds and Madisyn Cox by .04 seconds.

Paige Madden added the 200 free relay to her individual spot in the 400 free, finishing the 200 final in third place in a time of 1:56.80, just .01 seconds out of second.

The Olympic Trials continue through Sunday.