All-Star Week reaches The Diamond with Celebrity Home Run Derby

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some local celebrities are ready to knock it out of the park Tuesday.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels Eastern League All-Star Week reaches the Diamond with the Celebrity Home Run Derby.

The anticipation has been building to the derby since the lineup was announced several weeks ago.

All of the celebrities involved have ties to Central Virginia, including NASCAR driver and Emporia-native Elliott Sadler, University of Richmond Men’s Basketball coach Chris Mooney, VCU Men’s Basketball coach Mike Rhoades and former University of Richmond and NFL running back Tim Hightower.

Hightower says that while he’s a football player by trade, he’s always down for a friendly competition.

“The older you get, whether you are doing football or not, that competitive drive doesn’t leave and so finding different things — I don’t care if I am being a dad or with my college buddies — I am going to find a way to compete in something,” Hightower said. “So anytime I get a chance to be a part of something special or be a part of the university, but then get to compete in the meantime, that’s a no brainer for me.“

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and the derby will start at 6 p.m.

Tickets are still available here.