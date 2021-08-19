Amelia County aims for next step after playoff trip

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County’s been to the playoffs in the last four seasons, but head coach Clarence Howard is hoping for bigger and better things this fall.

“I like our camaraderie. I like where we are physically and our mentality. It looks like we will be headed in the right direction,” Howard said.

Even with a shorter offseason, Trenton Parkhurst has seen growth from his teammates.

“Better than last year,” Parkhurst said. “We have a lot of seniors this year, so we take control and make sure everyone is going good.”

Howard says there are plenty of big games to circle on the calendar to help his team toughen up.

“They say it’s Nottoway, they say it’s Lunenburg, they say it’s Buckingham, but we are excited for the challenge of the schedule,” Howard said.