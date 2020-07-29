Amelia County Darlings Alabama-bound for Dixie World Series of Softball

AMELIA COURT HOUSE, Va. (WRIC) – The Amelia County Darlings will represent Virginia in the Dixie World Series of Softball in Oxford, Alabama, beginning this Saturday.

“We’ve never had this experience, to go to Alabama,” player Skyler Jones said. “Last year, we were going to but we lost.”

Amelia County returns eight players from last year’s state runner-up.

“They only lost by one run and since that date last summer we have been practicing,” coach Jeremy Holmes said. “We never gave up. Throughout it all we did what we could through COVID.

“All the parents agree that we weren’t going to let COVID take anything else away from our kids and if we could salvage a little bit of the summer, which for those girls, a summer is softball, we are going to do that.”

That hard work, and a positive attitude, got them over the hump this year.

“If someone is down during a game, I try to make them more happy,” player Samantha Fisher said. “If I was sad, then I would like think about good things like softball.”

Amelia County opens with Paxton Area, Fla., on Saturday.

The nine-team double-elimination tournament, which includes teams from Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina and Tennessee, runs through next Tuesday.