Amid sports uncertainty, ‘Parney’ preaches cooperation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The baseball season may be on hold indefinitely for Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell and the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

But Parnell, the team’s vice president and COO, knows that the break will make the game even more precious when it returns.

“I don’t think we are ever, we are never going to take the sound of the crack of the bat and the umpire saying play ball for granted,” Parnell said. “I can’t remember another time when there were so many questions and so few answers in all my 53 years of life.”

The Squirrels have closed their ticket office and team store at the Diamond and have all of their employees working from home.

“I try to stay in touch with every Squirrels full-time employee on a daily basis. For professional matters, for personal matters,” Parnell said. “There are people that are away from their family. Their moms, dads and loved ones are somewhere else right now while they are here in Richmond working. I want to make sure they are okay.”

Parnell said the area has banded together in this tough time.

“Everybody in the Richmond sports community wants to be part of the process to get us through. The love of life is really quite evident to us right now. We are learning a lot of lessons and once we get to the other side, we will be better off. But this is a really hard hard thing we are going through right now, so lift each other up and just help out people. Put other people before yourself.”