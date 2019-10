COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – MARCH 22: Marcus Evans #2 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — Games don’t begin until November but VCU has high expectations for the upcoming season, along with the defending national champion Virginia.

In the AP Top 25 preseason poll, UVA is ranked 11th with VCU 25th.

(AP)

Joining UVA from the ACC are Duke, Louisville and North Carolina.

VCU is the only team in the top 25 from the Atlantic 10.