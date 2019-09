CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Bronco Mendenhall of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts to a first down call in the second half during a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Scott Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — Virginia is moving up in the latest AP Top 25 poll following their 31-24 victory Saturday night vs. Florida State.

The Cavaliers are now ranked No. 21 after entering the poll last week at No. 25.

Virginia came back from a halftime deficit to defeat the Seminoles thanks to a key stop at the end of regulation with Florida State inside the red zone.

Up next: UVA (3-0) vs. Old Dominion (1-1), September 21 at 7:00 p.m.