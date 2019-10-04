As VCU basketball prepares for a new season, expectations remain the same

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new season officially tips off November 5 and VCU is already preparing.

“Guys have been getting after it,” said VCU head coach Mike Rhoades. “I’m just really excited about how excited the guys are.”

Practice began last week for the Rams and fans will be able to see the team in action for the first time Saturday, October 12 at the annual Black and Gold game.

“These guys want to win a championship and that’s very hard,” added Rhoades. “You’ve got to put the work in every day. It’s a long journey.”

The 2018-19 season was a memorable one for VCU as the Rams made the NCAA Tournament following an Atlantic 10 regular season title.

Now the focus is on a brand new season and mixing the new players with a very talented group of returning players.

“The toughest thing right now as a coaching staff, and even as a program, is blending in young guys with the very experienced guys,” said Rhoades.