Astros beat Yankees to win AL pennant, will play Nationals in World Series

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve, right, and starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrate after winning Game 6 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. The Astros won 6-4 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(WRIC) — After days of waiting the Washington Nationals finally know who they will play in the World Series: The Houston Astros.

Houston defeated the New York Yankees 6-4 in Game 6 of the ALCS to reach the World Series for the 2nd time in 3 years. Jose Altuve hit a game winning home run in the 9th, sending Houston to the “Fall Classic.”

The Astros previously won the 2017 World Series.

2019 World Series schedule

Game 1: WSH @ HOU, Oct. 22, 8:08 p.m.

Game 2: WSH @ HOU, Oct. 23, 8:07 p.m.

Game 3: HOU @ WSH, Oct. 25, 8:07 p.m.

Game 4: HOU @ WSH, Oct. 26, 8:07 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): HOU @ WSH, Oct.27, 8:07 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary): WSH @ HOU, Oct. 29, 8:07 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): WSH @ HOU, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m.