Astros even series with Nationals, 8-1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Alex Bregman hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and the Houston Astros defeated the Washington Nationals in Game 4 of the World Series at Nationals Park, 8-1.

Bregman also had an RBI single in the top of the first inning off of Nationals starter Patrick Corbin to give the Astros the lead for good.

Houston scored two runs in the first and fourth innings to lead 4-0. Washington loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, but managed only one run on a Juan Soto RBI groundout.

Bregman’s grand slam ballooned the lead from 4-1 to 8-1.

Rookie Juan Urquidy shut the Nationals out on two hits over five innings to earn the win for the Astros. Corbin took the loss for Washington, giving up four runs on seven hits in six innings.

The road team has now won all four games in the series, which continues on Sunday at 8:07 p.m. at Nationals Park. Max Scherzer will start for Washington against Gerrit Cole for Houston. Scherzer beat Cole in Game 1, 5-4.

The series will conclude in Houston with Game 6 on Tuesday and Game 7, if necessary, on Wednesday.