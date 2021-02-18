Atlantic 10 changes dates for men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at Richmond, VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Citing multiple schedule changes due to COVID-19, the Atlantic 10 announced Thursday that it is shifting the dates of its men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments in Richmond and moving the men’s championship game to Dayton.

The men’s tournament is being moved up a week from March 3-6, with first-round, second-round, quarterfinal and semifinal games being played at Richmond’s Robins Center and VCU’s Siegel Center.

But the championship game, on March 14, will be at Dayton instead of UR.

The Siegel Center will host all first round and semifinal games, while UR and VCU will split the second round and quarterfinal matchups.

The women’s tournament, now a week later on March 10-14, will be played in full at the Siegel Center as planned.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Atlantic 10 to be creative in scheduling and rescheduling throughout the regular season. Altering our championship dates provides additional time for our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and institutions to adjust to additional COVID-19 protocols in preparation for the A-10 championships and postseason play,” A-10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in a statement. “I am so appreciative to our media partners who have all agreed to adjust our television windows and dates, making this concept work. I also commend the Presidents and Athletic Directors for having the foresight to make this adjustment and allow for the flexibility in the dates of each championship.”