Atlee alum Shane Adcock to be honored for service, sacrifice during Coca-Cola 600

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Atlee alum Shane Adcock lost his life in 2006 serving his country in Iraq.

But he’ll be remembered this Memorial Day weekend, as Ross Chastain’s No. 42 car will bear Shane’s name during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Coca 600 in Charlotte on Sunday night, a week after Shane would have turned 42.

“That is just so unbelievable!” Shane’s mother, Vera, said. “When we figured out it was number 42 and Shane would be turning 42, we were just shocked! God has quite a sense of humor!”

Shane’s friend Brian Jalbert reached out to NASCAR and eventually connected with Chastain’s team to make it possible.

“We’ve seen a lot of men and women find their salvation through what has happened,” Shane’s father, Maris, said. “It has been quite interesting and quite compelling to watch that over the years and we continue to support the wounded warriors and the different programs of the soldiers because I know that’s what Shane would’ve wanted.”

It is my honor to tell the story of Atlee alum Shane Adcock, who was killed while serving in Iraq in 2006. @RossChastain’s No. 42 @CGRTeams car will bear Adcock’s name for Sunday’s #CocaCola600 at @CLTMotorSpdwy. That number has a special meaning for Shane’s parents. pic.twitter.com/ngOaMvSeUM — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) May 28, 2021

What would Shane have thought of all of this?

“He would be going, ‘Awesome!’ He would really be thinking it was too big of a deal but yet he’d be loving every minute of it,” Vera said. “He was one of those people who loved the spotlight, but he didn’t seek it out. He kind of just walked into the room and commanded your attention.”

Chastain is humbled by the opportunity.

“This weekend, Memorial Day, the basis of it is to look back and to look at the people that have voluntarily went and made that ultimate sacrifice,” Chastain said. “I hope that saying his name for his family and for his friends, it helps and it’s a reason to smile.”