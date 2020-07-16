Atlee football coach Matt Gray waiting, hoping for season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A day after the VHSL released its three options for the 2020-21 athletic season, Atlee football coach Matt Gray is looking ahead.

He knows he doesn’t want Plan A: No football.

But Plan B (switch the fall season with the spring) and Plan C (wedge the ‘fall’ season in between winter and spring sports) are both attractive to him.

“Probably some pros and cons for both,” Gray said. “I think what I’m seeing is, if we can condense the schedules and everyone gets a shot to play whatever sport they want to play, I think you’re going to have a lot of happy people.”

Gray, who has not been able to work face-to-face with his players since the pandemic started, is pleased with his team’s response.

“It’s a cliché, but you can only control what you have control over, and a lot of that is your attitude,” Gray said. “You get the positive vibes coming from all the guys, and I think that’s what I’m most proud of, with everything that we’ve encountered here.”

No matter when football is played again, Gray knows it’ll be altered.

“It’s going to look different. The stands are going to look different, and that’s at all levels,” Gray said. “The people who are making decisions, you’ve got to trust them and know that they’re trying to do their best. I’m staying optimistic.”

The VHSL is scheduled to make its decision on July 27.