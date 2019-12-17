Banks lifts James Madison over Charleston Southern 81-60

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Banks had 17 points to lead five James Madison players in double figures as the Dukes easily defeated Charleston Southern 81-60 on Monday night.

Deshon Parker added 13 points for the Dukes. Michael Christmas, Dwight Wilson and Zach Jacobs added 10 points apiece for James Madison (6-4). Wilson also had 10 rebounds.

James Madison shot 50% from the floor (29-58) while limiting the Buccaneers to 18-of-56 shooting (32%). The Dukes took a 38-23 lead into the break and won the second half 43-37.

Dontrell Shuler had 20 points for the Buccaneers (4-6). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 10 points and six rebounds. Ty Jones had seven rebounds.

James Madison takes on Fordham on the road on Friday. Charleston Southern faces Eastern Kentucky on the road on Saturday.