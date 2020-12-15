Baseball program added at Richard Bland College

Richard Bland College announced Tuesday that the school will field a baseball program beginning in 2022.

Baseball becomes the seventh athletics program to join the Statesmen family, the school currently offers programs in men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, women’s beach volleyball, softball, and men’s and women’s soccer.

“Richard Bland College is excited to provide an opportunity for high-achieving student-athletes to attend the College and thrive academically and athletically,” said RBC athletics director Scott Newton. “Scholastic baseball in the Tri-Cities and throughout Virginia has an abundance of talented athletes that will flourish on-and-off the field at RBC.”

The Statesmen baseball program will play home games at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex and will compete in the NJCAA Region 10 Conference.

A search for a head coach now begins. Prospective players are encouraged to fill out a recruiting questionnaire on the RBC athletics website.

LATEST HEADLINES