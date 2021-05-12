Bassmaster Open at James River starts Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 450 anglers will cast off on the James River this week for the Basspro.com Bassmaster Open.

It’s a good venue for us,” tournament director Chris Bowes said. “Obviously a historic river and a historic fishery. Back in the early 90s, we had a couple Bass Master Classics, which is the Super Bowl of bass fishing.”

Having the tournament in May rather than in the middle of the summer creates circumstances for big catches, Bowes said.

“I really believe this time that we have an opportunity to see a 20-pound-plus bag that we just have not seen in the past,” Bowes said. “We have a lot of great anglers from the state of Virginia fishing this week and obviously they’ve got a lot of experience, so you could very well see one of those local anglers jump off and take the first place prize.”

Boats will depart Osborne Park & Boat Landing at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Weigh-ins for the first two days are at 2 p.m. there, while the final Saturday weigh-in is at the Bass Pro Shops in Ashland at 3 p.m.

“I know what this river’s capable of and I’m looking forward to seeing it this week,” Bowes said.