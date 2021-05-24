Belmont Golf Course holds grand reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Belmont Golf Course has over 100 years of history.

First Tee Greater Richmond and Love Golf Design hope there’s another century of fun to come.

The course held its grand reopening on Monday.

“This golf course and this facility is for everyone, whether you are a new player, whether you are an old player, whether you are a great player or whether you are a poor player, it is for everyone,” First Tee Greater Richmond CEO Brent Schneider said.

The course, which features 12 restored A.W. Tillinghast holes, a six-hole par-3 course and an 18-hole putting course, was designed by Davis Love III, Mark Love and project architect Scot Sherman.

“If you have never played golf before, you can play on the putting course, no matter what your skill level is, or you can spend the entire day playing and practicing, so all of the design elements came down to that,” Sherman said. “Something modern for the game of golf today, something that is historic and celebrates Mr. Tillinghast and something for any level of player and it all happens right here.”

Partnering with First Tee was a priority for Love III, whose long PGA Tour career included a win in the 1997 PGA Championship.

“We have to grow these kids up through the First Tee program. It’s easy to build an 18-hole golf course and it’s a challenging place for people to play it’s hard to put a project together like this until you see it. My friends from Top Golf want to come see it because they are here in town and they know this is the future, it’s not five hours of 18-hole golf, it’s come out, play real quick, have fun and get your kids or family involved. My goal is to grow this around the country,” Love III said.

The dedication comes a day after Phil Mickelson, Love III’s longtime colleague on the PGA Tour, won the PGA Championship at the age of 50.

“It just proves that the golf ball doesn’t know how old you are and he’s one of the best players ever,” Love III said. “He got into the Hall of Fame, got in before me and younger than me. There is a reason why he is successful, he worked very hard at it and I am thrilled for him and his family. It inspires me.”

Belmont opens to the public this Saturday, May 29.