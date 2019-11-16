Benedictine defeats St. Christopher’s to win VISAA State Championship

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Benedictine defeated St. Christopher’s 14-6 to win the VISAA Division 1 State Championship on Saturday.

“This is our third state championship it never gets old,” said head coach Greg Lilly.

HIGHLIGHTS: Benedictine (@cadetsports1) captures the D-1 VISAA State Championship after defeating St. Christopher's 14-6. pic.twitter.com/XJA1cDw7uH — Kirk Nawrotzky (@KirkNawrotzky) November 16, 2019

Benedictine led 7-6 at halftime and Jay Woolfolk’s second touchdown of the game in the 4th quarter put the Cadets up 14-6.

“Really proud of these guys,” added Lilly. “We felt like we had an opportunity to be pretty good but we just had so much adversity throughout the season. The kids always regrouped. It was fun to coach them.”