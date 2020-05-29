Benedictine’s Woolfolk honored as state Gatorade player of year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Benedictine junior Jay Woolfolk has been named the Gatorade high school state baseball player of the year for Virginia.

“It was amazing to see all these years of hard work that I put in pay off,” Woolfolk said. “It wasn’t just about me, it was about my teammates also working with me all the way through, my coaches, my family.”

Benedictine only played one game before the COVID-19 pandemic, but Woolfolk did plenty in his sophomore year to earn the honor.

He hit .395 with three doubles, five triples, five home runs, 26 RBIs, 42 runs and 24 stolen bases and posted a 6-0 record with two saves and a 2.81 ERA on the mound, striking out 58 batters in 37 1/3 innings.

Woolfolk has committed to Virginia for both football and baseball.