FILE – In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow was selected to the AP Midseason All-America NCAA college football team, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Cincinnati Bengals’ first pick didn’t surprise anyone.

Cincinnati selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to open the NFL Draft.

Burrow passed for 60 touchdowns last season, winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Tigers to the national championship.

