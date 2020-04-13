Bickmeier, Richmond Raceway prepare for digital race week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s still race week in Richmond.

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Series Invitational will take the digital track at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, something that excites raceway President Dennis Bickmeier.

“It feels a little different, certainly, but we’re having some fun with this virtual race,” Bickmeier said. “We’re looking forward to that. While we can’t be with our fans, we’re going to do everything we can to have some fun with them this week and keep them engaged.”

Bickmeier has been impressed with the response to the digital races so far.

“It’s been incredible, these Pro Invitational Series races on Sundays, just to see the amount of people who have been watching them,” Bickmeier said. “I actually think (it’s) bringing some new eyeballs to racing as well. We’ve seen some of the data where a lot of younger people are watching the iRacing and engaging with it. I tend to look at things through my own kids’ eyes and we’ve been watching it and having some fun with it.”

Bickmeier is as eager as anyone to get back to normal, but knows that sports have an obligation to be careful.

“We can work on a lot of contingencies, but at the heart of all of that is safety and making sure that, when we come back, we’re coming back in a safe environment as well,” Bickmeier said.