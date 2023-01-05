ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati.
The Bills were encouraged after hearing uplifting news on Hamlin’s health earlier on Thursday. You can watch video of the press conference featuring McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, center Mitch Morse, and defensive back Dane Jackson.
The media session followed Thursday’s update by physicians from UC Medical Center regarding Hamlin’s recovery, and the Bills’ second walk-through practice of the week.