Black History Month: Hall of Famer Joe Taylor sees sports as bridge-builder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Black College Football Hall of Fame, Virginia Union Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and Community Wellness Joe Taylor knows the power of sports.

“Being associated with athletics, I have always said that a lot of social ills that we experience they are really transcendent with sports,” Taylor said.

Athletics has value for both mind and body, he believes.

“It’s joyous nutrition that we all need to experience the good things of life,” Taylor said. “I always think change is good because it represents in my mind, growth.”

Taylor hasn’t been afraid to change in his career, either, seeking advice from all.

“If there is information to be gained, you didn’t look at what color was giving you the information, you just felt fortunate to be there,” Taylor said.

Taylor, who will serve on the College Football Playoff Committee beginning this spring, is grateful for his heritage and sees clearly the role that he can play.

“I am going to be black all my life, so the key is understand the whole of our country, of our universe and I think being a part of athletics really afforded me that and it’s just been a blessing.