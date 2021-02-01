BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Michael Robinson using voice for good

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Michael Robinson’s success on the field is undeniable.

The Varina High School product led the Blue Devils to two state championship games and was named the state player of the year in 2000.

He then took his talents to Penn State, where he finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2006.

“I remember my time at Penn State, there was always a weird dynamic, because I was an athlete, a black athlete, and my experience sometimes was different from the rest of the black population or the people of color population at Penn State,” Robinson said.

That’s also where he found a greater calling at an interest meeting.

“They proceeded to have this meeting with hundreds of students there, and I felt like they were talking to me personally,” Robinson said. “(They were) basically saying that people with vision and people with notoriety aren’t making light of the things that are going on and since that day, I made it my point, especially in the black community at Penn State, to know what’s going on.”

He got a taste of prejudice when he chose Penn State over Virginia Tech. He and his mother received hate mail.

“It was tough,” Robinson said. “You think back on it and say, you are just glad you pushed through. I remember my mom always telling me at the time, ‘Mike, it doesn’t matter, if you have an opportunity to go to the National Football League, none of this stuff matters. Those same people that hide behind that letter are going to be the same ones that ask you for an autograph some day.’”

Sure enough, Robinson made it to the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks during an eight-year career.

He parlayed that success into a role on TV with the NFL Network, but hasn’t let the bright lights take him away from his mission.

He now gives back to the youth of the community that raised him through the Excel2Excellence program, passing what his mother taught him.

“It’s really some endearment there,” Robinson said. “Once I got those life lessons from mom, my hero, you know, everything else was put into perspective and I was good.”

Now, his success is measured not in touchdowns and yards, but in the people he’s helped.