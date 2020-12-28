Blues sign Hoffman to tryout agreement for training camp

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: The ice and spectator seating is empty prior to the Detroit Red Wings playing against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Yesterday, the NBA suspended their season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The NHL said per a release, that the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs were advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(AP) — The St. Louis Blues signed one of the top free agents left on the market to a professional tryout agreement for training camp.

The team announced the deal with winger Mike Hoffman on Sunday. While it came as a surprise that Hoffman didn’t sign a guaranteed contract for the season, the Blues’ salary cap situation sets up for him to get one before opening night. Hoffman is coming off a 29-goal season with the Florida Panthers.

The Washington Capitals are also bringing veteran goaltender Craig Anderson to training camp on a tryout, and the Panthers are doing the same with defenseman Kevin Connauton.