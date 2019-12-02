Bobby Wilder resigns as ODU football head coach

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 02: Head Coach Bobby Wilder of the Old Dominion Monarchs coaching against the FIU Golden Panthers in the first half at Ricardo Silva Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — Old Dominion head football coach Bobby Wilder has stepped down from the program just two days after a loss ended the Monarchs season at 1-11.

Wilder resigned Monday following 11 seasons as head coach, transitioning the program from FCS to FBS during his tenure.

“I have resigned as head coach of the ODU football program as I feel it’s in the best interest for this program going forward,” Wilder said. “I have poured my heart and soul into this university and our football program, but I feel this is the best decision for Old Dominion University. I plan to be an asset throughout the transition for the University.”

Wilder was hired to start the football program from scratch and led ODU to a 77-56 record. In 2016 the Monarchs made their only bowl game appearance by winning the Bahamas Bowl.

One of Wilder’s most memorable wins came in 2018 when the Monarchs defeated Virginia Tech at home.

Since joining Conference USA, ODU was 31-42.

ODU says they hope to have a new coach in place by for first national signing period December 18-20.